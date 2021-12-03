MUSCLE SHOALS
Jack Edwin Stone, 98 of Muscle Shoals, died Thursday, December 2, 2021. As per his request there will be no public services.
Jack was a native of Sheffield, a U.S. Army veteran serving in World War II, and a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Stone.
He is survived by his children, Cindy Boswell (Mickey), Jack “Jay” Stone, Jr., Laura Gristina (Tony), and Linda Bradford (Billy); grandchildren, Misty Goodner (Nathan), Chris Sockwell (Leslie), Kevin Sockwell, L.J. Campbell, Cory Campbell, and Emma Caroline Campbell; and six great-grandchildren.
