RED BAY — Jack Larry Elliott, 78, died September 5, 2023. Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of God, Red Bay. Visitation will be today from 6-9 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
