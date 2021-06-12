MUSCLE SHOALS — Jack Eugene “Cole” Mitchell, 62, died June 8, 2021. Funeral service is 11 a.m. June 16, 2021 at Calvary Fellowship, Florence. The family to begin receiving friends at 10:30 a.m. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.