FLORENCE — Jack Marvin Flowers, age 80, of Florence, passed away February 18, 2022. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 20, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Chisholm Hills Church of Christ. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the church with his children officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Martha Flowers; infant son, Jeffery Allen Flowers; daughter-in-law, Laura Quillen Flowers; nephew, Michael Dudley; father-in-law, Bill Moran and wife, Helen; and mother-in-law, Mattie Wells Taylor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Brenda Flowers; children, Jackie Flowers (Melissa), Jon Flowers, Martie Behel (Casey), Jason Flowers (Tracy), and Brian Flowers; sister, Marjorie “Tink” Dudley; (James); sister-in-law, Teresa Moran (Jim Taylor); brothers-in-law, Doyle Taylor (Debbie) and Richie Taylor (Diane); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren. Also, many Christian friends and family all over.
Donations in Jack’s memory may be made to North Alabama Christian Children’s Home.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice, especially Kay, Sherry, Gary, and all of the others. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
