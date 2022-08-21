TUSCUMBIA
Jack L. Graves, Jr. passed away August 18, 2022 at his home in Tuscumbia.
He is survived by his son, Craig Graves of Tuscaloosa; mother, Margie J. Burleson of Sheffield; and his father, Jack L. Graves, Sr. and wife, Nancy of Atlanta; sisters, Jane Gillespie and husband, Jeff of Birmingham and Jenna Rutledge and husband, Tony of Sheffield; and brother Duane Graves and wife, Jane of St. Petersburg, FL.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, J.O. Burleson.
Jack was a graduate of the 1970 class of Sheffield High School. He had a long career in the construction industry and excelled in finish carpentry. He truly was a “Jack of all trades”.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the UAB WTI 210, 1720 2nd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35294-3300.
A private memorial service will be held by the family at a future date.
Jack will be remembered as a loyal and trusting friend with a lively sense of humor.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented