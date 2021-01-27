WOLF SPRINGS — Jack Harlon Boyd, 84, of Wolf Springs passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. today, January 27, 2021 at Hardshell Cemetery, County Road 235, Town Creek, Alabama with Chris Miller officiating. Burial will follow the service. Due to Covid-19 the family understands if you wish not to attend and would prefer if everyone would please wear a mask and observe social distancing.
He was an active member of Wolf Springs Church of Christ. Mr. Boyd loved to spoil his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He took pride in his garden and loved to be outdoors.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Nadine Boyd; one son, Jim Boyd (Tracie) and one daughter, Sheila Loveless (Tim); five grandchildren, Tyler Loveless (Alisha), Joshua Loveless (Jana), Hannah Scott (Daniel), Emilee Boyd and Peyton Boyd; four great-grandchildren, Carter Loveless, Luke Loveless, Barrett Loveless and Teagan Loveless, and one brother, Jerry Boyd (Karen).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Fannie Lee Boyd.
Pallbearers will be Jim Boyd, Tyler Loveless, Joshua Loveless, Tim Loveless, Daniel Scott and Erick Boyd.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Brad Cavender and staff at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
