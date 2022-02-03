LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Jack Hill, 82, died February 1, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Smith Cemetery. He served his country in the U.S. Navy.

