CHEROKEE — Jack M. Wallace, age 87, of Cherokee, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. His visitation will be Thursday, January 16th at Harris Chapel Baptist Church from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. with great-nephews Derrick and Wade Wallace officiating. Burial will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lillie Mae Wallace; brothers, Arthur, Ned, Charlie Elmer, Fred and Frank Wallace; and sisters, Mary Bolden, Maggie George, Hattie Wallace and Louise Blackwell.
Jack is survived by his son, Jeff Smith; grandsons, Kodi and Blake Smith; sister, Molly “Velma” Malone and a great-great number of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeff, Blake and Kodi Smith, Anthony Posey, Bobby Wallace and Clyde Wallace. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Michael, Britton Posey, Zane Scharff, Noah Adams and Shawn O’Toole.
