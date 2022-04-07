TUSCUMBIA
Jack R. McLeod, 87, of Tuscumbia, passed away on April 3, 2022, after an extended illness. The family will have a celebration of life at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, Saturday, April 9 with visitation from 2:30 – 3:00 pm. The memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm.
Jack was born in Sevierville, TN on October 10, 1935. He was the son of Ann and Ernest McLeod. He graduated from Deshler High School in 1953. After serving in the Navy, Pensacola, FL, Jack worked for Ford Motor Company and GM. Jack was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church in Barton, AL.
Mr. McLeod was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, April LaShay Nicholson.
He is survived by his daughter, Tambra Hughes Reid (Eric), granddaughter, Anna Hughes Wilt (Jacob), and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
