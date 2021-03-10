TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Jack Dale Moore, Sr., 79, died March 8, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tishomingo County Food Depot, P.O. Box 36, Iuka, MS 38852 or by phone at 662-423-2694. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

