WATERLOO — Jack Norman White “Twister” of Waterloo, passed away, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the age of 82, after an extended illness. He was the son of the late Will White “Buffalo” and Margie Balentine White. Visitation will be Friday, January 22, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the funeral home Chapel beginning at 2:00 P.M. with Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will be in Murphy’s Chapel.
Jack Truly loved the outdoors with “extended walks in the wilderness,” logging with WJ Hall, and fooling with cows with Buddy Gann. He loved horses, Mexican food, riding his tractor, cutting hay, and working his land. He loved riding the four wheeler with his grandkids. He also loved old cars, and working on them with Norman. Jack was a quiet man of few words. He said, “His dad always told him, you can learn more from listening, rather than talking all the time.” Jack loved his family, we knew this, and he knew we loved him too. Jack rededicated his life to the Lord in June of 2017, he is at home with Jesus now to suffer no more.
Jack is preceded in death by a brother, Turner White; sisters, Beatrice, Jeanette, Zula and Irene.
He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Sharon; his son, Norman (Vickie); daughter, Janet (Tim); stepsons, Michael (Christy), Troy (Christina); stepdaughter, Chastidy (Chris); brother, Dub White (Brenda); sisters, Faye Duha and Mable Morris; 18 grandkids, 14 great-grandkids.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy White, Chris White, Alex Angel, Buddy Gann, Mike Burbank and Tim Abernathy. Honorary pallbearers will be, WJ Hall and Eric Fessler.
The family would like to thank Kindred hospice Care.
