RUSSELLVILLE — Jack Oneal Abernathy, 69, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away August 23, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. Born in Russellville, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of First Baptist Church College Avenue, Russellville, and a Mason. He had worked in security.
A graveside service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Fairview Cemetery, Russellville, with B.J. Bonner officiating.
Mr. Abernathy’s survivors include his wife, Shelia Abernathy; children, Francisco LaDrake, Donna, Jack Jr., Drakco, Ron, Ashia, Mike, Almarnita, Tim and Kim Burchbauer, and Camryn Steward; siblings, James T. White (Ollie), Omar (Barbara) Tompkin, Cory Tompkin, Donnell Tompkin, and Gail Tompkin; stepsisters, Cherrie McGuire and Kandy Hamilton; stepbrothers, Tamar McGuire and Bonnie McGuire; aunts, Bobbie Smith and Susie Abernathy; uncle Rev. Roy Abernathy; other relatives, Priscilla Mosley, Pauline Mosley, Carrie Hill, Robert T Suggs; mother-in-law, Margaret Lee Graham, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, L.V. Tompkin and Lillian Abernathy and stepmother, Ernestine Tompkin as well as sister, Betty Abernathy and brother Harold Abernathy.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
