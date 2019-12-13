TUSCUMBIA
Jack Roland Willingham, 90, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Minister Jerry Henderson will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He attended First Baptist Church of Tuscumbia. He worked at Reynolds for 43 years and was a member of The Local IBEW.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Wright Willingham; grandson, Adam Willingham; son-in-law, Randy Peden; parents, Andrew Willingham and Fannie Moore; and stepfather, Jim Moore.
He is survived by his children, Joni Clark (Dennis) and Jeff Willingham (Darlene); grandchildren, Mitchell Willingham (Brittney), John William Clark, Matthew Clark, Emily Wilkes (Clint) and Shelley Newby (Jason); six great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to his long term caregivers, Billie Jo Means, Gail Keena and Wanda Davis Willard.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
