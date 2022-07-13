WATERLOO — Jackie Lee “Jack” Sharp, 75, died July 11, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery in Waterloo. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

