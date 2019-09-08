RUSSELLVILLE
Jack W. Turbyfill, age 89, Russellville, passed away on September 06, 2019 at his residence.
Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served bravely as a combat medic on the 38th parallel, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant at discharge. He was an avid reader and gardener and of the neighbors enjoyed the fruits of his labor. Adoring his grandchildren and ultimately obeying the gospel and becoming a faithful Christian described his life. He retired from Ford Motor Company in Sheffield and enjoyed friendships with all of his fellow UAW members.
He was a member of Fox Trapp Church of Christ. He loved to travel and enjoyed many vacations with his family.
The visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 09, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel, with his son, Bryan Turbyfill speaking at the service. Burial will be at Allen McWright Cemetery with military honors.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 57 years, Annette Turbyfill; children, Bryan Turbyfill (wife, Carole), Debbie Newell; grandchildren, Seth Turbyfill, Jana Hein, Jeff Irvin, Bradley Pipkins; great grandchildren, Elijah Hein, Abby Rose Hein, Cameron Irvin, Keenan Colburn, Riley Irvin; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Can and Odie Turbyfill.
The pallbearers will be Seth Turbyfill, Jeff Irvin, Roger Enchiff, Jeff Campbell, Joe Duncan, and Ferrell Dawson. The honorary pallbearers will be fellow Ford Retirees, Billy Campbell, George Bates, and Hercell Bentley.
The family would like to extend a special thanks Kenneth Rose, Cathy Pierce, our caregiver, and the nurses and staff of Burns Nursing & Rehab and Amedysis Hospice for your love and care of our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented