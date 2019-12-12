RUSSELLVILLE
Jack Wayne Nix, 81, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Huntsville Hospital. Born in Phil Campbell, he had lived in Haleyville, Winfield, Huntsville, and Ft. Walton, Florida prior to locating in Russellville. He was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Nix was an architect of 40-plus years with commercial buildings, with his work scattered all over Northwest Alabama as well as in other areas. He took great pride in one of his finest being, the First Baptist Church in Winfield, Alabama.
Visitation with family and friends will be today, December 12, 2019, at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Services will be at the funeral home Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Bill Barlow and Allen Nix officiating. Pallbearers will be nephews. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery (Liberty Hill), Phil Campbell.
Mr. Nix is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Patti Nix; their wonderful children, Randall K. Nix of Nashville, TN, April Nix Bowden and husband Tim, also of Nashville; Dana Weigart Ausley and husband David; Chris Weigart and wife Patsey; and Jacquinta Weigart Beavers and husband Barry; grandchildren, Chloe Bowden, Justin Weigart and wife Jennie, Eliza Beavers, Becca Beavers, and Maggie Beavers; siblings, O.V. Nix, Carl Nix and Billy Nix and wife Margie; sister-in-law Ruth Nix; brother-in-law Sherwood Clay of Boulder, Colorado; and nieces, nephews, friends as well as professional friends and associates who loved him so dearly.
Preceding Mr. Nix in death were parents, George E. and Flossie Nix; brothers, Fred Nix and Roy Nix; and sisters, Doris Nix Mayfield and Ruby Nix Hester.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
