SHEFFIELD — Jack William “Sonny” Fisk was born October 8, 1925, passed away January, 10, 2020. Visitation will be today, Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Sonny was born in Tarrant City, Alabama and lived in Birmingham area until his senior year. He attended Woodlawn High School then graduated Sheffield High School in 1944. He was of the Baptist faith. He entered the Army in 1945 for approximately 1 ½ years. He started working at TVA in 1947, retired in 1981, then briefly worked at Walmart. He married in 1952 and later remarried in 1971. He enjoyed golf and baseball, loved Alabama football and his yard, reading the sports page from cover to cover.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. O.B. Fisk; second wife, Jo Evelyn Williams Fisk, Thomas J. Fisk and wife, Dolly; and his best friend, “Tigger” his dog.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda; first wife and friend, Ann O. Fisk; cousins, Tommy, Joe and Patsy; nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Morningside of Sheffield, Good Samaritan Hospice, Hospice of North Alabama, Dr. Brad Mcanalley and staff, stations 3 and 5 at Mitchell Hollingsworth.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite animal shelter.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
