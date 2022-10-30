FLORENCE — Jackie Beard Nix, 71, died Saturday, October 29, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
- Flashy Dubai will cash in on a World Cup a short flight away
- S. Korea in shock, grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd surge
- Sports on TV, Radio: Oct. 30-31, 2022
- Lotteries for Oct. 30
- Drainage project to impact Woodward Ave.
- Revised Constitution, 10 amendments on Nov. 8 ballot
- IFDC gets new leader; announces Innovation Center initiative
Most Read
Articles
- 2 Florence residents involved in fatal crash
- Florence's version of the Ecto-1 back in commission
- Virtual public meeting today concerning future of Natchez Trace bridge
- Whataburger coming to Florence next year
- Florence police conducting death investigation
- 1Table is back and everyone's invited
- UNA president doubles as an instructor each fall semester
- Lauderdale Co. murderer up for parole
- Authorities: Man stabbed dog, went on shooting spree in Lawrence Co.
- Parks Service accepting comments about Natchez Trace bridge project
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 2 Florence residents involved in fatal crash
- Dwain Hargett
- Thomas Earl Montgomery
- 2022 Alabama high school football playoff pairings
- Bobbie Dolores Graves
- Roger Dale Motes
- Former UNA President Robert Potts dies at 78
- Jamie Lynn Killen
- Florence's version of the Ecto-1 back in commission
- Rogers settles playoff questions in win over Lexington
Images
Videos
Commented
- Tuscumbia officials considering anti-tethering ordinance (2)
- Colbert's winter mowing program starts next week (1)
- A faire for one and for all (1)
- Tampa Bay Times: Early rebuke for DeSantis’ elections police (1)
- Sharon Randall: Queen for a Day (1)
- 'It's a no-brainer': Playing at Toyota Field vs. Braly obvious choice for UNA (1)
Commented