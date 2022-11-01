FLORENCE — Jackie Beard Nix, 71, Florence, formerly of Tuscumbia, passed away from an extended illness on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 2, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Scott Sessions and Tim Brunk officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Jackie was a 1969 graduate of Deshler High School and a member of the Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Hazel Beard.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Kenneth Nix; son, Lee Nix (Julita); daughter, Julie Williams; grandsons, Kenlee Nix, and Alex and Blake Williams; sisters, Donna Donaldson (Harold) and Ann Darby (Carl); brothers, Tommy Beard (Rita), Tim Beard (Kathy), and Tony Beard; and many nieces, nephews, and friends whom she loved dearly.
Pallbearers will be Michael Wayne Donaldson, Wesley Beard, Trevor Beard, Kenlee Nix, Alex Williams, and Blake Williams. Dr. Greg Risner, Jim Knight, and Gary Cox will serve as honorary pallbearers.
