FOLEY — Jackie Brewer, age 75, of Foley, passed away January 4, 2021. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 8, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Tim Grigsby officiating. Burial will be in Johnson’s Chapel Cemetery in Danville, AL.
Mr. Brewer was preceded in death by his parents, William and Carolyn Brewer; brother, Jimmy Brewer; and sisters, Jeanie Graham, Nancy Watts and Ann Hovater.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Gina Brewer; children, Jackie Brewer (LeeAnn) and Tony Brewer (Bridgett); grandchildren, Maegan Brewer, Audrey Hillis and Andrew Hillis; siblings, Jerry Brewer (Sue), Joyce Massey, Martha Myrick, Nell Holt (Charles) and Gail Delashaw (Michael); and many loving nieces and nephews.
Mr. Brewer was born and raised in the Shoals. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He and his wife lived in Tanner, where they raised their family; and later moved to Foley. He was extremely honest and hardworking, earning his living as a contractor.
He was a loving father and grandfather, and recently his life was restored to the Lord.
