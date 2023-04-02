IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Jackie Curlee Grisham, 85, died March 30, 2023. Funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation is today from 4:00 until 8:00 at the funeral home. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneral home.com.

