PLANO, TEXAS — Mary Jacquelyn Davidson was born on June 22nd, 1937 to her loving parents, W.B. and Mae Davidson, in Vina, Alabama. The incredible work ethic and generosity that she would later be known for was cultivated early in her life, as she spent her childhood on the farm. She and her four siblings talked fondly about milking cows, taking the milk to the spring, walking a long way to the school bus, and working in the fields even as she pulled her younger sister on a cotton sack behind her. She learned from her mother’s example of feeding and caring for many family, neighbors, and friends.
It was fitting that Jackie met Ken Cherry, the love of her life, at a church that they were both visiting in Illinois. Their strong Christian backgrounds formed the foundation for 65 years of marriage. They were a loving couple known for their service to others. When Ken’s work took them to Dallas, TX, they became a very active part of Highland Park Church of Christ, making close, lifelong friends. As they moved to California and back to Texas, they continued to serve in churches and made many more close friends.
Dallas is also where their two daughters, Deborah and Donna, were born. Jackie was a wonderful, loving mother, who embraced the role of “homemaker”. She took pride in working hard, often singing while she completed her tasks. She was a perfectionist, and kept her house spotless, but comfortable and well lived in, filled with hugs and kisses and cookies. This comfortable home was also a happy home for raising her daughters. She sang them to sleep at night after their prayers, made curtains for cardboard playhouses, kept cats despite being allergic, and taught her daughters to drive by doing donuts in a parking lot. Her home was a welcoming place for them to hang out with friends and she always kept everyone’s favorite snacks available. Jackie had high expectations for her daughters and trusted them to do the right thing, lovingly disciplining them with an easy-going, happy manner. This extended also to Karen and Holly, whom she considered her ”3rd and 4th daughters.”
She instilled in her daughters the importance of family and that distance didn’t define closeness. Even though they lived in Texas and California, she made sure her children had a close relationship with their grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins by spending many weeks every summer back in Alabama and Tennessee. This showed her daughters how to maintain close family relationships even after they moved far away. Her confidence to set out by herself and drive long distances, without a man in the car, gave her daughters the courage to take similar risks.
As great of a mother as she was, she raised the bar when she became a grandmother, starting by being there to help out when of all her four grandchildren were born. Even though they lived far away, she made the miles disappear with her determination to spend quality time with them, making every memory as full as possible. “MeMe” thoroughly enjoyed every play, game, concert, race, and graduation she was able to go to. She lived for the times she spent with them at Chuck E. Cheese, Sea World, Main Event, the beach, the farm, and the many miles of hiking trails in Alaska. She was fully engaged with them no matter where they were or what they were doing, making each one of them feel special. She didn’t limit her superb grandmother skills to just her own grandkids; she loved being a part of her nieces’ and nephews’ families and enjoyed making special memories with them also.
She was a strong, confident, Christian woman with an amazing capacity to love. She gave this love generously to everyone… and it was contagious. This was evident from her closeness to her brothers-in-laws and even their families, whom she considered as her family. She also shared this love with her acts of service for many family members, friends and acquaintances. Whether it was a nursing home visit, a ride to church, a neck rub, a shoulder to cry on, full daycare for various struggling families, groceries and home cooked meals, or even a place to stay when needed, she was always there to serve. From driving to Alabama and Tennessee every summer to help put up food from their parents’ gardens to later helping take care of both of their families when needed, she was willing to drop everything and go. After his retirement, Ken joined her in caring for their friends and family members when and wherever they were needed.
Jackie is survived by her children, Deborah Wass and Donna Eller (husband Gary); her grandchildren, Erika Wass, Matthew Eller (wife Erin), Derek Steele-Wass (wife Ruby), and Andrew Eller (wife Alyssa); her sister Maxine Horton (husband Roy); and many nieces, nephews, family and friends that she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Cherry; parents, William Brents and Mae Davidson; brother, Bill Davidson and sisters, Betty Williams and Carol Chamberlain (husband George).
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel, 907 South Jackson Avenue, Russellville, Alabama. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with Gary Eller speaking at the service. Burial will be in Sparks Chapel Cemetery in Russellville. The service will offered as Facebook live on Facebook page, Spry Memorial Chapel.
