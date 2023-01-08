FLORENCE — Jackie Dale Wagner was born a fighter and survivor in a coal mining camp in Arjay, Kentucky on November 22, 1941. He left for Paradise on January 2, 2023. After giving a giant hug to Jesus, Jack was greeted by his fur baby Hobo and the rest of the Wagner pack along with family and friends. He can currently be found fishing with his buddies Mikie and Paul, telling tall tales, and laughing.
