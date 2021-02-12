RUSSELLVILLE — Jackie Dewayne Jackson, 72, died February 10, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Glendale Cemetery. He was the son of Jack and Christine Jackson.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- China bans BBC news broadcasts in apparent retaliation
- Myanmar coup leader: 'Join hands' with army for democracy
- Chinese TV features blackface performers in New Year's gala
- Portugal's relief at falling COVID-19 cases tempered by fear
- Australian city Melbourne begins 3rd lockdown due to cluster
- Alabama cancels execution after court requires pastor
- Pandemic takes a toll on exhausted UK funeral directors
- Lillard scores 30 points as Trail Blazers down 76ers 118-114
Most Read
Articles
- Man who hit Killen cop with car up for parole
- Tuscumbia man arrested after meth, cocaine, pot, heroin found in raid
- Frustration rises as COVID vaccination doses disappear
- Sheffield mayor expects open-air venue at Inspiration Landing to open in May
- Firehouse chefs always produce Super meals
- New Dollar Tree store being built on Cloverdale Road
- State of Health Care forum set for March 16
- COVID has taken toll on area police, firefighters
- Salvation Army opens new Sheffield store
- Mayors grade themselves after first 100 days in office
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Drug Task Force finds cocaine, other drugs in home
- Cocaine, heroin, pot, pills, cash and guns found in Muscle Shoals bust
- Brad Bolding
- Colbert County residents arrested after weekend robbery, vehicle chase
- Man who hit Killen cop with car up for parole
- Tuscumbia man arrested after meth, cocaine, pot, heroin found in raid
- Denied: Frantic Alabama rally falls short at Missouri
- Ann Austin
- Long lines for vaccines as Alabama widens eligibility
- Thomas Ray Ezekiel
Images
Videos
Commented
- Melania Trump was doomed to fail (2)
- Mandolin developer seeks financial help from city (1)
- Brooks High teacher placed on administrative leave (1)
- Pelosi denounces GOP leaders over Georgia lawmaker's posts (1)
- Senate passes legislation to protect against COVID-19 lawsuits (1)
- Is this why you voted for Biden? (1)
- Former Alabama lawmaker calls Trump's pardon 'vindication' (1)
- Outreach Reentry Ministry of the Shoals receives $15K grant (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented