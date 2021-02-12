RUSSELLVILLE — Jackie Dewayne Jackson, 72, died February 10, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Glendale Cemetery. He was the son of Jack and Christine Jackson.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.