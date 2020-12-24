HAMILTON — Jackie Diana Randolph, 68, died December 21, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home. Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Burial in Liberty Hill Cemetery.

