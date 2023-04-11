FLORENCE — Jackie Edward Bretherick, of Florence, born February 7, 1934, passed away April 9, 2023.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 11-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Henry Melton officiating. Burial to follow in Lone Cedar Church of Christ Cemetery.
Mr. Bretherick was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Louise Bretherick; and brother, Billy Bretherick.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Bretherick; brother, Donnie Bretherick (Angie); four children, Tim Bretherick, Rene Stamps, Lori Smith (Bret) and Tamika Powell (Cliff); eight grandchildren, Dylan Stamps, Hope Stamps, Kailey Smith, Cutter Smith, Brannon Powell, Mandolyn Powell, Lillyann Powell and Melody Powell; and five great-grandchildren, Sam Stamps, Sophia Stamps, Gavin Stamps, Lane Buttrum and Lizzy Buttrum.
In today’s complicated world, it’s hard to find the time to slow down and truly enjoy life. Most of us allow outside influences to determine how we live each day, not Jackie. Jackie lived a simple life that embraced family, farming, and friends. Although he retired from Reynolds at the age of 48, Jackie never stopped working. Jackie is known best for working hard, loving hard and playing hard. Jackie spent his last day reflecting on how proud he was of his family, how grateful he was for the life he lived and left this world with a full heart and no regrets.
Pallbearers will be Brian Harris, Marty Owens, Joel Baggett, Scott Smith, Rocky Beck, and Tab Beck.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Rickard and Roy Jackson.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented