MUSCLE SHOALS — Jackie J. Trousdale, 72, of Muscle Shoals, AL went to his heavenly home Wednesday, October 26, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Colbert County. His family and many friends knew him as a kind hearted, fun loving man, with a heart of gold. He was a faithful member and deacon of Highland Park Baptist Church, Muscle Shoals, where he served in multiple areas, especially the children. His employment as a sales representative left him full of stories of people and places. He had a wide variety of interests from military facts, bluegrass, and collecting coins and knives. He was quite the prankster and a friend to young and old.
Jackie was preceded in death by his parents, Quinton and Annie Mae Trousdale, and his sister, Karen.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Teresa Ann, his high school sweetheart and love of his life; his only son, Bradley; two beloved cats, Scooter and Lucy; foreign exchange daughters, Koh Kishi Anzai and Aina Anzai.
Visitation will be at Colbert Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Tuscumbia today, October 28, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral immediately following. Pastor Brett Pitman will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Toby Hannah (nephew), Gene Balentine, Vern Ashley, Tommy Whitehead, Shane Stancil, Bill Nelson, Stan McCreary, Terrell Webb, Matthew Vaughn, and Kelly Parkes.
The family would like to thank his excellent caregivers, Amy Kerby, Amy McDonald, Trish Formby, and numerous medical workers from Shoals Hospice who provided his care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Highland Park building fund or Colbert County Animal Shelter.
