SHEFFIELD — Jackie L. Blount, 79, Sheffield, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. A private service will be held for the family with Chip Henley officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family.
Jackie was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired. He was a Life Member of the Disabled American Veterans, Sheffield Chapter 63. He was a former member of the Muscle Shoals Car Club. Jackie was preceded in death by his mother, Ozella Blount; grandparents, Moody and William Boggus; half-brother, Cecil Grimes; and cousins, Diane Kashmeir and Howard Nichols, Jr. He was a wonderful husband and a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a very special person to all.
Jackie leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Elaine Blount; daughters, Denise Yocom (Ray), Rebecca Myrick (Neal) and Katrina Landers; half-sister, Margarite Thomas; grandchildren, Falin Stemen, Ryan Landers, Emily McDougle (Chris), Allison Thompson (Chris), Mariah Purdy (Austin), Kendrea Trexler and Jonathan Tennyson; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Purdy, Elleanore McDougal, Asher Trexler, and Ashlyn, Bryson, Lucas and Caden Stemen.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Landers, Jonathan Tennyson, Bryson and Lucas Stemen, Tim Washington and Austin Purdy.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented