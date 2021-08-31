HALEYVILLE — Jackie Lawrence “J.L.” Farris, 90, died August 29, 2021. Graveside service only is noon Thursday in Sunn Home Baptist Church Cemetery with Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, directing.

