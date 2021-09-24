IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Jackie Lloyd Bryant, 85, died September 22, 2021. He was the former mayor of the City of Iuka. Funeral will be 11 a.m. at Iuka United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

