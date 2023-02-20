CLIFTON, TENNESSEE — Jackie Lou Conaway Smith, 91, died Friday, February 17, 2023. Visitation will be held today from 10 a.m. -3 p.m., at Clifton Church of God. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at the church with burial in Prater’s Chapel Cemetery. She was the mother of Cheryl McDonald, Carlton Smith, and Phillip Conley Smith.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you