LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Jackie Mae Stutts Burch, 93, died March 1, 2021. Burial will be in Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Burch will be buried with her late husband, Robert Joseph Burch, Sr.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.