RED BAY — Jackie Mann, 84, died Sunday, February 13, 2022 at DCH, Tuscaloosa, AL., She was born in Red Bay, AL., and was a homemaker. Jackie was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa, AL.
Services will be Saturday, February 19, 2022 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL., with Bro. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by four children, Gary Mann (Sonora), Stan Mann (Terry), Regina Powell (Michael) and Sharon McCalpin (Shannon); ten grandchildren, Emilee Russell, Erik Mann, Evan Mann, Paul Mathews, Josh Mathews, Mysti Hively, Klae Mann, Seth Powell, Jessica Keller and Tiffani McCalpin; and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Mann; a grandson, Nathon McCalpin; a great-granddaughter, Mya White; her parents, Albert and Alta Hester ;and a sister, Joyce Hester.
Pallbearers will be Grayson Mann, Klae Mann, Seth Powell, Erik Mann, Evan Mann and Chad Hively.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 19, noon - 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
