F.9.6.20 Jackie King.jpg

HUNTSVILLE — Jackie Necole King, 38, formerly of Leighton, died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital. Graveside services Saturday, September 5, 2020 12:00 Noon at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

Grace Memorial Funeral Home directing.

