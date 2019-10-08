CHEROKEE — Jackie Nell Bolton, age 87, of Cherokee, died Sunday, October 6, 2019. The family will receive friends for visitation today, October 8th from 10 a.m. to noon at Cherokee Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at noon. Officiating will be grandson, Justin Nunley and Rick Collum. Interment will be in Cherokee Memorial Park.
Mrs. Bolton was born on February 15, 1932, to the late Clarence and Gertrude Thomason Thompson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bolton was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Huston Bolton, and siblings, Grace, Virginia, Patsy and Jerry.
Survivors include children, Stanley Bolton (Christi), Wayne Bolton (Nancy), Sandra Wesson (Danny) and Lisa Nunley (Ray); brother, Johnny Thompson (Treva); grandchildren, Brad Bolton (Stephane), Jason Bolton (Ashley), Melissa Ledbetter (Michael), Jennifer Rutland (Michael), Rena Smith (Michael), Monica Beard (Wesley), Brandon Wesson, Mandy Johnson (Brent), Justin Nunley (Crystal) and Emily and Adam Vernon; great- grandchildren, Barkley, Shelby, Hadley, Maddie, Claire, Michelle, Logan, Ethan, Riley, Landon, Gracie, Lilybeth, Porter, Turner, Bryant, Blake, Justin, Aaliyah and Kaylee.
Pallbearers will be Ray Nunley, Brent Johnson, Brandon Wesson, Landon Beard, Wesley Beard, Michael David Smith, Michael Rutland, Brad Bolton, Jason Bolton and Ethan Smith. Lee Williams will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
The family gratefully recognizes the loving care of Southern Care Hospice employees Misty Wilson, Carrie Hannah, Tom Wood, Stephanie Strawn and Sara Rogers, along with Dr. Jerry Williams and Dr. Jeremy Thompson.
A guestbook is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
Commented