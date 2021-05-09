PHIL CAMPBELL — Jackie Melvin Nix of Phil Campbell, passed away peacefully at his home on May 7, 2021 at the age of 81. He was a lifelong resident of Phil Campbell, Alabama. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Phil Campbell.
Jackie was retired after many years of operating Nix Drywall, a business he started over 30 years ago. He was also a member of the Franklin County Emmaus Cluster and an inductee of the Franklin County Sports Hall of Fame. Jackie was a Phil Campbell Athletic Booster Club member and volunteer for many years.
Jackie is survived by his loving wife of almost 61 years, Sarah Benford Nix. Their love for one another was undeniable as seen from the loving care that Sarah had given Jackie for over 10 years. He is also survived by his son, Jeremy Nix and wife Andrea; grandson, Mason; and great grandson, Ryder; his daughter, Jenny Nix Vinson and husband, Jason; grandsons, Austin, Caleb, and Matthew and his wife Nikki; great grandson, Lukas; and granddaughter Allison. He is also survived by brothers, Tommy (Gayle) and Mike (Sherry) Nix; sister, Linda (Bud) McMicken; and sisters-in-law, Dot Nix and Carolyn Nix; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, H.F. “Boss” and Opal Nix; brothers, Ellis and Bobby Nix; sisters, Dean (Ken) Wadley, Doris (Wayne) Rogers and Maxine (Glen) Burgess.
Jackie had a love for his family, his church, Atlanta Braves baseball, The Alabama Crimson Tide “ROLL TIDE” and food, especially Dreamland BBQ Ribs.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 10, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, AL, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Bro. Jason Vinson and Bro. Terry Buster will officiate. Burial will be at Phil Campbell Cemetery. There will be no graveside service.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their loving care and support shown to their husband and father. Jackie will be greatly missed by many.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, Alabama is assisting the family.
