TUSCUMBIA — Jackie James Ray, 65, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, August 30, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel, with Fred Karthaus officiating.
Jackie was preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Marie Ray; and his parents, Virgil and Roxie Ray.
Jackie is survived by his wife, Linda Ray; children, Stephen Ray (Ruby Ann), John Ray (Daisha), Michael Ray (Jessica), Kristy Roberts (David), and Jonathan Aday (Adriana); siblings, Frances Woolsey (Bob), Claude “Red” Ray (Mary), Nellie Starbuck (Don), David Ray, Linda Ray, Donna Brown, Phillip Ray (Barb), and Thomas Ray; eighteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; eight nieces; and seven nephews.
