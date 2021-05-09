FLORENCE — Jackie Lyn Roark, 65 of Florence, AL, passed away May 6, 2021 at his home. Jackie was born in Wise County, VA to the late Elisha Prophet Roark and Francis Marcum Roark. Jackie was employed in the Construction Industry and was of the Baptist faith.
Jackie is survived by son, Chris Roark (Shauna); brother, Kenneth Roark; grandchildren, Jada Roark, Riley Roark, Krislyn Roark, Donte James Roark, and Taylor Roark.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Timothy James Roark.
There will be a Memorial Service held for Jackie at a later date by the family.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented