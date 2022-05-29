TUSCUMBIA — Jackie Lee Wagnon Roberts, 93, of Tuscumbia, passed away at her residence on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 31st from 11:00 a.m. until noon, at Wood Avenue Church of Christ where she was a long-time member. The funeral service will immediately follow with Brian Giselbach and Ricky Berger officiating. Burial will be at Piney Grove Cemetery.
Jackie retired as a schoolteacher after 40 years of service, primarily teaching 1st grade. She began her career at Spring Valley Jr. High School a few weeks after graduation from Deshler High School at the age of 17. She next taught 2nd grade from 1947-1949 at Mars Hill Bible School. While at Mars Hill she began to continue her education at Florence State College (now UNA). Later she transferred to David Lipscomb College in Nashville, Tennessee where she obtained her degree and taught in the elementary. While at Lipscomb she met and married Harry S. Roberts on August 9, 1963. After moving to Florence in 1965 she continued to teach in the Muscle Shoals and Florence school systems, teaching at Brandon and retiring from Hibbitt in 1987.
Jackie was the first born of Noel and Minnie McNatt Wagnon, both of whom preceded her in death. Also, preceding her were 2 brothers, Billy Joe Wagnon and Roger Noel Wagnon. She is survived by her husband, Harry S. Roberts; sister, Gail Sockwell (Gerald); brother, Johnny Wagnon (Donna); and 3 “special grandchildren”, Cody, Cloe, and Michael Hovater.
Ricky Wagnon, Pat Wagnon, Michael Wagnon, Jeff Sockwell, Dwayne Hayes, Billy Perigo, Any Sockwell, and Kenny Wagnon will serve as pallbearers. Cody Hovater and Michael Hovater will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family deeply appreciates Dr. David McFall, Dr. Patrick Daugherty, and Dr. William Heaton for the care of Jackie through the years.
