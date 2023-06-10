HUNTSVILLE — Jackie Staggs Johns, 84, died June 8, 2023. Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 2 pm. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a retired nurse from Diversicare of Big Springs.

