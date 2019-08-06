TUSCUMBIA — Jackie P. Stewart, Sr., of Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the age of 79. His visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.
Jackie was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents, Charles P. and Audie Mae Stewart; grandson, Brad; and brothers, Charles, Burt, Bill and Dale.
He is survived by his son, J.P. Stewart (Pat); brother, John Wayne Stewart (Jeanette); sisters, Bernice Abernathy and Gayle Earnest; grandchildren, Matt Stewart (Tiffanie), Ben Stewart (Stephanie), Staci Young and Cory Young (Kathy).
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice.
The family has asked instead of flowers please make donations to St. Jude or to a charity of your choice.
