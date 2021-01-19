HAMILTON — Jackie Yerby Cantrell, 85, died January 18, 2021. A private family service will be today at 1 p.m. at Sullins Cemetery with Hamilton Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.