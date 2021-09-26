FLORENCE — Jackson (Jack) Arthur Belew, Jr., age 72, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 3 p.m. He was the husband of Pam Wade Belew.

