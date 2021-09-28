FLORENCE — Jackson “Jack” Belew, Jr., age 72, passed away September 24, 2021. He was a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 29th at Greenview Funeral Home from 1:00-3:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow in the chapel at 3:00 p.m. with military honors with Snow Wallace and Baron Vander Maas officiating.
Jack was born in Florence, AL, but at a young age his family moved to Toledo, OH where he grew up and graduated from Whitmer High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and fought in Vietnam. After returning from Vietnam, he moved back to Florence and earned a Master’s degree from UNA.
Jack continued his military career with time in the Navy and with the National Guard’s 115th Signal Battalion, where he was deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He retired from the National Guard with 22 years of service.
Outside of the military, he was employed at UNA in the Computer Center before moving to the Procurement Office. After retiring from UNA in 2013, he served as a part-time deputy assigned to the SRO program with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.
Jack was truly a “jack of all trades”. Some of the things he enjoyed were scuba diving (especially at Disney’s Epcot), flying model airplanes, officiating high school football, competing in shooting competitions and woodworking. His favorite of all was time spent talking to and eating out with his Ham radio buddies.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jackson Belew, Sr; father-in-law, Robert Wade; and sister-in-law, Sherry Pigg.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Pam; mother, Allene Peppers Belew; daughter, Emily Green (Jeremiah); his grandchildren, who he loved to spoil, Audrey, Avery and Aaden Green; mother-in-law, Jackie Wade; sister-in-law, Susan Wallace (Snow); brother-in-law, Travis Pigg; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special thanks to Dr. Lyman Mitchell and Pam Hill for their kindness and care given to Jack over the past few years, and especially to Dr. Mitchell for his genuine care and concern while he was in the hospital. Also, special thanks to the nurses in CVICU and 4th floor.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Legion Post 254, Collinwood, TN 38450 or Heritage Christian University @ hcu.kindful.com.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented