IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Jackson Vandiver, 15, died February 22, 2021. Visitation will be today at 5 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home, Iuka. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Hubbard Salem Cemetery.

