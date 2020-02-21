FLORENCE — Jacky Ray Summerhill, 52, died February 18, 2020. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Florence. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home. Funeral will be Saturday at noon at Galilee MB Church, Florence, with burial in Springhill MB Church Cemetery.

