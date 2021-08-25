RUSSELLVILLE
Jacky Ray Warhurst of Russellville, AL passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at his beloved farm.
He was most known for his political role in serving the people of Franklin County, Alabama for over 26 years. Serving as Intermediate Judge for eight years, Revenue Commissioner for six years and lastly serving in the position of Tax Collector for 12 years. His love for his community and co-workers at the Franklin County Courthouse was always at the forefront.
In addition to his professional career as a public servant, he was a farmer. He had been taught the value of land from his Father, CC Warhurst, who instilled his love of plowing and planting and rejuvenating the earth into his family.
At a young age he discovered that he had a talent for speaking quickly in what was called the auction cry or the cattle rattle. He was a professional auctioneer selling livestock and land. He also donated his talent to numerous charity auctions over the years.
After retiring from public life he spent his time on the farm with his wife, Mechelle and sons, Kobe and Coleman who were never far from his side.
A private ceremony will be held by the family. The family wishes to extend their gratitude for your desire to participate and show your respect, unfortunately the health of the community has over-ruled any in person viewings. In honor of Jacky’s servant heart over the years, please make a donation to your favorite charity or perform an unsolicited act of kindness for someone.
Jacky was preceded in death by his parents, Coleman Clear “CC” and Tresa Bell Warhurst.
He is survived by his wife, Mechelle Garrison Warhurst; his children, Teresa Adon Wilkerson (David), Coleman Chase Warhurst, Kobe Ray Chance Warhurst, Gentry Shane Wilson (Beth), and Ashten Wilson Woods (Chase); brother, Tommy Warhurst (Barbara); and his grandchildren, Tyler Long, Grace Wilkerson, Grayson Woods, Brodie Woods, and Colton Woods.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
