TRINITY — Jacky Thomas Wilson, 61, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at noon on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the funeral home with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Jacky was married to Donna Wilson for 34 years.

