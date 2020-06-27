MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Jacob Brandon “Jake” Clifton, 37, died June 25, 2020. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Sunday in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Lawrence Co., TN, with Neal Funeral Home directing. He was a member of World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- The Latest: India's virus cases cross half a million
- March today starts at Handy Recreation Center
- Easterseals Rehabilitation Center makes its move
- Democrats renew health care attacks on GOP as virus builds
- Local coaches discuss planned return of high school sports in Alabama
- NBA, players sign off on final terms for restarted season
- 'Smoke on the Mountain' auditions Sunday
- Colbert County receives grant for additional PPE for first responders
Most Read
Articles
- City of Florence owns monument; Holt wants it moved to Soldier’s Rest
- Soldier's Rest has storied history
- City wants county authorization to move monument
- UNA adds 2 doctoral programs
- Storms down some trees, bring heavy rainfall
- County letter authorizes monument's removal
- Parole denied for local offender
- 1 inmate gets parole, another denied
- The show will go on: Miracle Worker play opens Friday
- COVID measures take UNA Flag Corps to McFarland
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- City of Florence owns monument; Holt wants it moved to Soldier’s Rest
- Rodney Stidham cites health issues, steps down as Hamilton football coach
- TimesDaily All-Decade Softball Team
- Shoals restaurant owners seeing business return
- Report: Alabama law enforcement seized $4.8M in 2019; lawmaker wants more information
- Soldier's Rest has storied history
- Helen Kerby retires after a 60-year banking career
- 20-mile Flint Creek Canoe Trail officially opens
- City wants county authorization to move monument
- 2 longtime Deshler administrators have retired
Images
Videos
Commented
- Completely Negative News is on CNN (10)
- Trump acted to save his re-election (9)
- Lack of leadership caused this problem (9)
- Herd immunity is key to recovery (9)
- County letter authorizes monument's removal (7)
- Cherry pick the positives of history (6)
- City of Florence owns monument; Holt wants it moved to Soldier’s Rest (5)
- The police are not our enemies (5)
- Dems discard decency to win an election (4)
- Proving their views on sanctity of life (4)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented