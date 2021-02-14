ATHENS — Jacob L. Patrick, 77, formerly of Killen, died Thursday, February 11, 2021, at his home in Athens, Alabama.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 PM in the Chapel with Bro. Mike Nabors officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Patrick was a former member and deacon at Gray’s Chapel in Greenhill. He was a present member of East Highlands Baptist Church in Athens. He loved trimming trees, church, and spending time with his family. He worked on the railroad for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Essie and Olive Bethel Fowler Patrick; siblings, Monnabell Patrick, John Wesley Patrick, Lillian Rose Wilson, Lemuel Patrick, Lois Ruhl, Essie Golden Patrick, Ina Mullins, Vina Mullins, and Beverly Patrick.
Mr. Patrick is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Judy Norman Patrick; children, April Salazar (Mike), Norman Patrick (Robin), Christina Kreiser (Chad), and Michael Patrick; grandchildren, Stephanie Salazar, John Salazar, David Salazar, Noah Patrick, Adam Patrick, Ethan Patrick, Alex Kreiser, and Mason Kreiser; brother, Lonnie Patrick (Diane); several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jessie Olive, Tim Prance, D.J. Prance, Caleb Gray, Wayne Gray, and Daniel Burns.
Special thanks to Athens Hospice.
